Legendary Colorado baseball coach suffers massive heart attack, former player saves his life
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:41s - Published
Legendary Colorado baseball coach suffers massive heart attack, former player saves his life

Legendary Colorado baseball coach suffers massive heart attack, former player saves his life

After a legendary and beloved Colorado baseball coach was rushed to the hospital with a heart attack, he immediately underwent surgery.

Afterward, when he woke up, he was shocked to find that the doctor who saved his life was one of his former players.

