Legendary Colorado baseball coach suffers massive heart attack, former player saves his life
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:41s - Published
6 days ago
Legendary Colorado baseball coach suffers massive heart attack, former player saves his life
After a legendary and beloved Colorado baseball coach was rushed to the hospital with a heart attack, he immediately underwent surgery.
Afterward, when he woke up, he was shocked to find that the doctor who saved his life was one of his former players.
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Local player remembers Don Shula Don Shula mined that state of Mississippi for talent. Players from Jackson State, USM, MSU, Ole Miss and Alcorn State played for the legendary head coach who passed away at the age of 90 on Monday... Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:48 Published on May 5, 2020
Manchild The Schea Cotton Story movie Manchild The Schea Cotton Story movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Manchild, is a documentary film that chronicles the circuitous life of legendary Los Angeles hoops megastar Schea Cotton. In this film.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:41 Published on April 28, 2020