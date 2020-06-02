Five-year-old rides scooter on busy road in China

A five-year-old rode his scooter on a busy road in southern China on June 2.

The video, filmed in the city of Yibin in Sichuan Province, shows a boy riding his scooter among the vehicles on a busy road on Yibin Yangtze River Bridge.

A kind-hearted motorcyclist ran to carry the boy to the side of the road and called the police.

According to reports, the boy's grandfather was supposed to take the boy to participate in a scooter training course in their residential community, but he lost his way and went onto the bridge by himself.

The video was provided by local media with permission.