Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish lead celebrity mourners at first George Floyd memorial
Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish led celebrity mourners at the first of three planned memorial services for slain police brutality victim George Floyd on Thursday.
Inkosikazi yamaXhosa RT @aaronlmorrison: Several musicians and actors have just arrived at the #GeorgeFloydMemorial. They include rappers T.I. (with his wife Ti… 20 minutes ago
Kevin Sumpter Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and More Attend George Floyd Memorial Service in Minneapolis https://t.co/30FCS0LAMt 6 hours ago
🌸cadillackimberly🌸 RT @thejasminebrand: George Floyd’s Memorial Held In Minneapolis – Rev. Al Sharpton Delivers Eulogy: Kevin Hart, Tyrese, Tiffany Haddish, T… 15 hours ago
Infeedio George Floyd’s funeral: Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and other celebrities attend the service https://t.co/0R7f2yzDow 17 hours ago
M2h53d912 @askablkgirl @sareco85 @aaronlmorrison That's a lie. These celebrities are not black activists. Colin Kaepernick lo… https://t.co/lyJ1H7y6Un 17 hours ago
M2h53d912 @Jd1Dot @BlackBeautyLuvr Again, Floyd Mayweather paid $88 plus thousand for the entire funeral. Not Kevin Hart, Tif… https://t.co/s7esrFfDnT 20 hours ago
M2h53d912 @granny_st @BlackBeautyLuvr Floyd Mayweather is the only one who paid for the funeral ($88 plus thousand)...not Ke… https://t.co/Z1kM49aO7n 21 hours ago
M2h53d912 @lharrisboyd @irishlass423 @BlackBeautyLuvr Floyd paid for the entire funeral ($88 plus thousand). Not, Tiffany Had… https://t.co/rXPDZjrIvj 21 hours ago
SMU Mustang Football Players Take Part In Dallas Protest To Fight Against InjusticeThe pain from George Floyd's death has led SMU football players to take a stand.
George Floyd funeral set for Tuesday, officer expected in court MondayGeorge Floyd funeral set for Tuesday, officer expected in court Monday.
'Only disease right now is the racism we're fighting'England forward Raheem Sterling backs the anti-racism protests sparked by George Floyd's death.