Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish lead celebrity mourners at first George Floyd memorial

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish lead celebrity mourners at first George Floyd memorial

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish lead celebrity mourners at first George Floyd memorial

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish led celebrity mourners at the first of three planned memorial services for slain police brutality victim George Floyd on Thursday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, T.I. Pay Respect to George Floyd at Memorial Service

Celebrities are joined by Minnesota Governor, state senator, and civil rights leaders at the first of...
AceShowbiz - Published



Tweets about this

iam_MaTyesi

Inkosikazi yamaXhosa RT @aaronlmorrison: Several musicians and actors have just arrived at the #GeorgeFloydMemorial. They include rappers T.I. (with his wife Ti… 20 minutes ago

ShopAllThat

Kevin Sumpter Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and More Attend George Floyd Memorial Service in Minneapolis https://t.co/30FCS0LAMt 6 hours ago

caddykim

🌸cadillackimberly🌸 RT @thejasminebrand: George Floyd’s Memorial Held In Minneapolis – Rev. Al Sharpton Delivers Eulogy: Kevin Hart, Tyrese, Tiffany Haddish, T… 15 hours ago

infeedio

Infeedio George Floyd’s funeral: Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and other celebrities attend the service https://t.co/0R7f2yzDow 17 hours ago

m2h53d912

M2h53d912 @askablkgirl @sareco85 @aaronlmorrison That's a lie. These celebrities are not black activists. Colin Kaepernick lo… https://t.co/lyJ1H7y6Un 17 hours ago

m2h53d912

M2h53d912 @Jd1Dot @BlackBeautyLuvr Again, Floyd Mayweather paid $88 plus thousand for the entire funeral. Not Kevin Hart, Tif… https://t.co/s7esrFfDnT 20 hours ago

m2h53d912

M2h53d912 @granny_st @BlackBeautyLuvr Floyd Mayweather is the only one who paid for the funeral ($88 plus thousand)...not Ke… https://t.co/Z1kM49aO7n 21 hours ago

m2h53d912

M2h53d912 @lharrisboyd @irishlass423 @BlackBeautyLuvr Floyd paid for the entire funeral ($88 plus thousand). Not, Tiffany Had… https://t.co/rXPDZjrIvj 21 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

SMU Mustang Football Players Take Part In Dallas Protest To Fight Against Injustice [Video]

SMU Mustang Football Players Take Part In Dallas Protest To Fight Against Injustice

The pain from George Floyd's death has led SMU football players to take a stand.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:21Published
George Floyd funeral set for Tuesday, officer expected in court Monday [Video]

George Floyd funeral set for Tuesday, officer expected in court Monday

George Floyd funeral set for Tuesday, officer expected in court Monday.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:24Published
'Only disease right now is the racism we're fighting' [Video]

'Only disease right now is the racism we're fighting'

England forward Raheem Sterling backs the anti-racism protests sparked by George Floyd's death.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:42Published