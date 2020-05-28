Global  

Gabrielle Union files complaint over America's Got Talent exit
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Gabrielle Union files complaint over America's Got Talent exit

Gabrielle Union has filed a complaint against Simon Cowell and his Syco Entertainment partners over her dismissal from America's Got Talent.

Related news from verified sources

Gabrielle Union Files Discrimination Complaint Against America's Got Talent Producers

Gabrielle Union has filed a complaint against the producers and network behind America's Got Talent....
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Billboard.comCBC.caFOXNews.comBelfast TelegraphIndependentSeattle TimesJust JaredAceShowbiz


Terry Crews Blames His Privilege as Man for Failure to Back Gabrielle Union Following Her 'AGT' Exit

After the former 'America's Got Talent' judge filed an official harassment and discrimination...
AceShowbiz - Published

Gabrielle Union to Reportedly Sue NBC, Simon Cowell Alleging the Network ‘Silenced’ Her Complaints of ‘Toxic Culture’

Gabrielle Union to Reportedly Sue NBC, Simon Cowell Alleging the Network ‘Silenced’ Her Complaints of ‘Toxic Culture’ Gabrielle Union has reportedly filed a complaint against NBC Universal alleging the network...
Mediaite - Published



Related videos from verified sources

Terry Crews apologises to Gabrielle Union for not supporting her after America's Got Talent exit [Video]

Terry Crews apologises to Gabrielle Union for not supporting her after America's Got Talent exit

Terry Crews has apologised to Gabrielle Union for failing to support her after she was dismissed from America's Got Talent.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:48Published
Dwyane Wade claims he was followed after Gabrielle Union's racism claims [Video]

Dwyane Wade claims he was followed after Gabrielle Union's racism claims

Dwyane Wade has claimed he and Gabrielle Union's house was "being watched" and the family were "followed" after she accused 'America's Got Talent' bosses of racial discrimination.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:36Published
America's Got Talent bosses agree to improve reporting processes linked to diversity complaints [Video]

America's Got Talent bosses agree to improve reporting processes linked to diversity complaints

The bosses of hit U.S. show America's Got Talent have pledged to improve reporting processes behind the scenes thanks to Gabrielle Union's complaints about diversity off-camera.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:44Published