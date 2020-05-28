Gabrielle Union files complaint over America's Got Talent exit
Gabrielle Union has filed a complaint against Simon Cowell and his Syco Entertainment partners over her dismissal from America's Got Talent.
Terry Crews apologises to Gabrielle Union for not supporting her after America's Got Talent exitTerry Crews has apologised to Gabrielle Union for failing to support her after she was dismissed from America's Got Talent.
Dwyane Wade claims he was followed after Gabrielle Union's racism claimsDwyane Wade has claimed he and Gabrielle Union's house was "being watched" and the family were "followed" after she accused 'America's Got Talent' bosses of racial discrimination.
America's Got Talent bosses agree to improve reporting processes linked to diversity complaintsThe bosses of hit U.S. show America's Got Talent have pledged to improve reporting processes behind the scenes thanks to Gabrielle Union's complaints about diversity off-camera.