Hunting Park ShopRite Reopening Friday After Being Badly Damaged By Looters Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:41s - Published 1 week ago Hunting Park ShopRite Reopening Friday After Being Badly Damaged By Looters Eyewitness News was at ShopRite in Hunting Park Friday morning where employees spent the night getting the store ready. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PROTEST REMEMBERS NOT PEACEFULHE WILL NOT STOP THEM FROMDEMONSTRATING IN THE CITY.LATER THIS MORNING, NORTHPHILADELPHIA GROCERY STORE ISSCHEDULED TO REOPEN AFTER ITWAS LOOTED AND DAMAGED.IN HUNTING PARK THIS MORNINGWHERE EMPLOYEES SPENT THENIGHT GETTING THE STORE THEREREADY THIS SHOPRITE ONE OF TWOOWNED BY JEFF BROWN.THE OTHER STORES IN WESTPHILADELPHIA, VIDEO POSTED ONLINE SHOWS VANDALS RANSACKINGTHE STORE AS YOU SEE HERESTEALING MERCHANDISE, SMASHINGCOMPUTERS AND LEAVING BEHINDQUITE A BIG MESS.IT TOOK MANY PEOPLE IN BOTHCOMMUNITIES, IT LEFT MANYPEOPLE IN BOTH COMMUNITIESWITHOUT PLACE TO BUY FRESHFOOD.NOW THERE IS MORNING, OURCAMERAS SPOTTED THE NATIONAL







