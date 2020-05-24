Global  

Cooler, nice weekend ahead

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Showers and storms have developed to the west overnight and some may move in later this morning.

Should be a general weakeningtrend as any storms move intothe area, but there's still achance we have an isolatedstronger storm today.

Thestorms should be scattered atbest, making it a good idea tojust keep tabs on the radar,if you plan to be outside.

Acold front sweeps the areathis afternoon.

Temperatureswill then fall from the 80s tothe 60s by this evening.

Skiesbecome mainly clear overnightwith lows around 60 degrees.It's going to be a cooler butvery nice weekend.

We'll seelots of sunshine both Saturdayand Sunday.

Highs will rangefrom the middle 60s lakesideto the middle 70s inland.

Westart warming back up again onMonday.THE SMELL





