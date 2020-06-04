The Supreme Court said that states will get 15 more days to transport migrants home from the cities amid the coronavirus lockdown; In a reminder of the George Floyd’s case, a video of a police constable pinning a man on the ground and kneeling on his neck in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur has gone viral on social media; The Supreme Court today sought the Centre's response on a PIL seeking to cap treatment cost of Covid infected patients in private hospitals and more news #IndiaCoronavirus #Covid19#Unlock1 #MHAguidelines

Supreme Court asks states to take back all migrant residents in 15 days | Oneindia News