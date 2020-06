Made in Idaho: Brown Shuga Soul Food

6 TO SHINE A LIGHTON LOCALLY OWNEDAND OPERATEDBUSINESSESTHROUGHOUT THEGEM STATE.JOINING US LIVE ISFRANKIE KATAFIASWITH A LOOK AT THISWEEK'S MADE INIDAHO, GOODMORNING FRANKIE.GOOD MORNINGMATT, YOU'VEPROBABLY SEEN THISFOOD TRUCKAROUND ADACOUNTY.

BROWNSHUGA SOUL FOODHAS BEEN SERVINGUP SWEET ANDSAVORY DISHES FOROVER A DECADE.BUT SINCE THEOUTBREAK OFCOVID-19, OWNERAND HEAD CHEFYVONNE ANDERSONTHOMAS HASTEMPORARILYSUSPENDEDOPERATIONS.CATCH THATDRIZZLEFOOD.

IT'S ONE OFTHE THINGS YVONNEANDERSON THOMASDOES BESTTHEY SAY NEVERTRUST A SKINNYCOOK.A CERTIFIED PASTRYAND CULINARY CHEF,YVONNE POURS HERHEART AND SOUTHCAROLINA HERITAGEINTO EACH DISHI ATTRIBUTE SOULFOOD AS FAMILYTRADITION AND WHATWE GREW UP ON.OUR TRADITION WASHAVING SUNDAYDINNERS ATGRANDMAS HOUSEAFTER CHURCHTHAT'S KIND OFWHERE I LEARNEDTHE TRADITIONALMEALS.SUNDAY DINNERSWITH HER FAMILYWAS WHERE SHELEARNED.

BUTMAKING CAKES FORHER SON IS WHERESHE STARTED.OTHER MOTHERSWERE LIKE WAIT AMINUTE CAN YOUMAKE OUR KIDSBIRTHDAY CAKE ANDTHEN I REALLYBASICALLY OUTGREWMY KITCHENFROM HER BAKERY INMOUNTAIN HOME TOHER FOOD TRUCK INTHE TREASUREVALLEY, THIS CHEF ISPROUD TO SAYI WAS LIKE ONE OFTHE FIRST FOR FOODTRUCKS TO START ITUP IN BOISEBUT NOW, SINCE THEOUTBREAK OFCOVID-19 HER RUNHAS BEEN PUT ON ATEMPORARY HOLD.WITH ALL THEFESTIVALSCANCELING ALL OFUS FOOD TRUCKSARE LIKESCRAMBLING LIKE OKTHAT'S THE BREAD-AND-BUTTER OF OURBUSINESS.UNLIKE OTHER FOODTRUCKS IN THE AREA,YVONNE TELLS USRUNNING HER TRUCKIS NOT COSTEFFECTIVE AND HERFEAR IS WASTINGFOODIT'S A LOT SAFER FORME TO HAVE IT PRE-PAID AND PRE-ORDERED THEN IKNOW HOW MUCHFOOD I NEED TO BUYAND I'M NOT GOINGTO HAVE THE WAISTYOU KNOW I LIKE TOMAKE MY STUFFFRESH EVERY DAY IDON'T WANNA HAVETO HEAT SOMETHINGUP YOU KNOW THENEXT DAY.SHE TRIEDPARTNERING WITHTHIRD PARTYDELIVERY APPS BUTAS A SMALL BUSINESSDOING IT ALL ON HEROWN COULD NOTAFFORD TO SPLITHER PROFITTHIS FOOD TRUCK ISMY LIFE I DO THISFULL-TIME THIS ISNOT A PART-TIME GIGSO WHEN MYBUSINESS GOESDOWN I STILL HAVEBILLS TO PAY.BUT IN A COMMUNITYFULL OF LOVE ANDSUPPORT FOR LOCALBUSINESSES,YVONNE RECENTLYLEARNED ABOUT AFACEBOOKFUNDRAISER IN HERHONORI'M JUST LIKEOVERWHELMED WITHTHE GENEROSITY OFTHIS COMMUNITY IHAD NO IDEA.OVER EIGHTTHOUSAND DOLLARSHAS BEEN RAISED TOKEEP YVONNE ANDHER BUSINESSAFLOAT DURINGTHESE UNCERTAINTIMES.IT REALLY MEANS ALOT TO ME I PUT MYHEART AND SWEATAND TEARS INTO THISBUSINESS.I'M JUST REALLYTHANKFUL TO THECOMMUNITY AND ITHINK THE TREASUREVALLEY IS THE BESTAND RIGHT NOWWHILE YVONNE ISCLOSED.

SHE ISACCEPTINGCATERING ORDERSON A CASE BY CASEBASIS SHE'S ALSOCONSIDERING TAKEN' BAKE MEALS FORHER CUSTOMERS.BUT SHE SAYS THEBEST WAY TO FINDOUT WHAT'S NEXT ISTO CHECK OUT HERFACEBOOK PAGE.MATT BACK TO YOU.