Meet Grandma Surin: one of Thailand's coronavirus heros
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Nearly every day, 77-year-old Surin Makradee goes door-to-door in her village in Thailand, visiting homes to check people's temperatures in a routine repeated in communities across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meet Grandma Surin one of Thailand's "unsung heroes" (SOUNDBITE) (Thai) 77-YEAR-OLD VILLAGE HEALTH VOLUNTEER, SURIN MAKRADEE, SAYING: "My name is Surin Makradee.

I'm 77 years old, I live in Ang Thong province and I have been working as a village health volunteer for 38 years." Grandma Surin goes door-to-door on her motorcycle nearly every day visiting dozens of homes to do temperature checks (SOUNDBITE) (Thai) 77-YEAR-OLD VILLAGE HEALTH VOLUNTEER, SURIN MAKRADEE, SAYING:"This is a volunteer job that I'm very proud of even though I'm not earning any money.

I'm blessed that people are admiring my work." The Village Health Volunteers date back to a Cold War-era initiative to help rural communities The WHO has praised them for their successes





