Consumer Reports: The future of 5G

Consumer Reports shows what's next in store for cell phone users.

YOU'VE PROBABLY SEENCOMMERCIALS LIKE THIS ONETOUTING 5G.

BUT WHAT IS IT?CHYRON: BREE FOWLER, CONSUMERREPORTS TECH EDITOR "5G WILLBE A GAME CHANGER, BECAUSE INADDITION TO FASTER DATASPEEDS, IT LAYS THE GROUNDWORKFOR MORE ADVANCED USES LIKEAUTONOMOUS VEHICLES AND SMARTCITIES." THAT'S A WAYS AWAY,BUT SOON 5G WILL ALLOW FASTERDOWNLOADS FOR VIDEOS, GAMESAND MUSIC.

UP TO 5 TIMESFASTER THAN 4G OR LTE.

AND 5GCAN HANDLE MORE DEVICES ATONCE.

SO YOU WON'T HAVE TOWORRY ABOUT BAD SERVICE INCROWDED PLACES.

SO, WHERE IS5G AND WHAT DO YOU NEED TO GETIT?

"5G NETWORKS ARE STILLBEING BUILT ACROSS THECOUNTRY.

FOR NOW, THE BIGGERCARRIERS OFFER IT IN MANYMAJOR CITIES, BUT SOME SMALLERONES TOO." BUT UNLESS YOUALREADY HAVE A 5G- COMPATIBLEPHONE, YOU'LL NEED A NEW ONETO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS NEWTECHNOLOGY.

PHONES THATSUPPORT 5G INCLUDE THE U.S.VERSIONS OF SAMSUNG'S NEWESTFLAGSHIP PHONES THE GALAXYS20, S20+, AND S20 ULTRA.

LG,MOTOROLA AND ONEPLUS ALSOOFFER 5G MODELS.

BUT IF YOU'REAN APPLE FAN, YOU'LL HAVE TOWAIT.

THE COMPANY HAS NOT YETANNOUNCED PLANS FOR A 5GPHONE.ONE MORE NOTE ON 5G: YOU MIGHTHAVE HEARD SOME CONSPIRACYTHEORIES THAT 5G CONTRIBUTEDTO THE CORONAVIRUS.

EXPERTSSAY THAT'S COMPLETELY FALSE.GET READY TO HIT UP THE SLOTS