Trump Denies He, Melania, And Barron Were Rushed To Safety During Protests

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron were rushed to a secure bunker last Friday.

The first family was taken to the safe space after protesters breached temporary fences outside the White House, According to Business Insider, four protesters were detained by Secret Service following the incident.

The security breach elevated the safety alert level within the White House from "yellow" to "red." Trump denies that they were taken for safety reasons and insists he visited the bunker simply to inspect it.