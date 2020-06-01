Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Denies He, Melania, And Barron Were Rushed To Safety During Protests

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Trump Denies He, Melania, And Barron Were Rushed To Safety During Protests

Trump Denies He, Melania, And Barron Were Rushed To Safety During Protests

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron were rushed to a secure bunker last Friday.

The first family was taken to the safe space after protesters breached temporary fences outside the White House, According to Business Insider, four protesters were detained by Secret Service following the incident.

The security breach elevated the safety alert level within the White House from "yellow" to "red." Trump denies that they were taken for safety reasons and insists he visited the bunker simply to inspect it.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to Trump: ‘How Hard Are You Trying?’ to Protect People From Violent Protests [Video]

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to Trump: ‘How Hard Are You Trying?’ to Protect People From Violent Protests

Tucker Carlson called out President Trump’s response to protests around the country and questioned if his leadership can keep America safe. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:00Published
With Protests Outside White House, President Trump Was Taken to a Room Rarely Used [Video]

With Protests Outside White House, President Trump Was Taken to a Room Rarely Used

President Trump was reportedly taken to an underground bunker for a period of time as protests grew louder and more tense at the gates of the White House. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:10Published