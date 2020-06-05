IDOE ANNOUNCES

The indiana department of education announcing plans for schools to reopen in the fall.

State officials*recommending school districts continuing to offer online learning and having alternate days for students to attend in- person courses.

This in efforts to reduce the number of students and staff in the building at one time.

Another point the state hits on- -- considering year-round education to make up for the time lost for in- person learning.

We're expecting to hear more from governor holcomb and state education leaders this afternoon.

It will be