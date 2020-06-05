A brave home chef is causing an internet uproar after sharing her “unacceptable” addition Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:06s - Published 2 weeks ago A brave home chef is causing an internet uproar after sharing her “unacceptable” addition A brave home chef is causing an internet uproar after sharing her “unacceptable” addition to a traditional breakfast meal.The online chaos began when a U.K.-based “Rate My Plate” Twitter account shared an image from a woman identified only as Jessica M.Jessica’s morning meal contained all the staples of a “full English” breakfast along with one key addition: peas.The tiny, green veggies stood out on Jessica’s plate and immediately sparked a massive debate over what counts as a breakfast food.Some suggested that Jessica placed the veggies on her plate simply to irritate others.A few Twitter users focused on the positives, saying that — without the one “sacrilegious” addition — it looked like a solid breakfast 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this