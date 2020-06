Kartik Aaryan take part in Bhumi Pednekar's environment campaign Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:05s - Published 1 week ago Kartik Aaryan take part in Bhumi Pednekar's environment campaign Actor Kartik Aaryan has joined Bhumi Pednekar's initiative to spread awareness about climate change and the need to protect the environment. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this