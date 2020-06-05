Global  

Cate Blanchett suffers head injury after chainsaw accident

Cate Blanchett suffers head injury after chainsaw accident

Cate Blanchett suffers head injury after chainsaw accident

'Thor: Ragnarok' actress Cate Blanchett was fortunate to avoid serious injury when she suffered a "nick" to the head in a chainsaw accident during lockdown.

Cate Blanchett suffers head injury during chainsaw accident while in lockdown

Cate Blanchett revealed a frightening medical scare she suffered while in quarantine at her home in...
Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett reveals close call with chainsaw

Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett has revealed she had a close call with a chainsaw following an...
Chainsaw accident: Cate suffers head injury

Australian actor Cate Blanchett has revealed a frightening medical scare she suffered while in...
