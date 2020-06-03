Equity indices close 1 pc higher, SBI up 8.8 pc after Q4 results

Equity benchmark indices closed higher on Friday led by gains in PSU banks, metal and auto stocks amid uprise in Asian peers.

The BSE S and P Sensex closed 307 points or 0.9 per cent higher at 34,287 while the Nifty 50 moved up by 113 points or 1.13 per cent at 10,142.

Except for Nifty FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank up by 6.8 per cent, metal by 3.9 per cent, metal by 3.8 per cent and financial service by 2.2 per cent.

Among stocks, Tata Motors saw a phenomenal jump of 13.65 per cent to close the day at Rs 111.95 per share.

State Bank of India was up by 8.7 per cent at Rs 189.25 per unit after posting a four-fold jump in Q4 net profit at Rs 3,581 crore.