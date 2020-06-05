Merging Two of the Largest Game Creators in the World

Have you ever found a game on your phone that you love so much you forget time?

If you have, chances are you played a game from one of the two largest game creation companies in the world.

Now, thanks to a $1.8 billion deal this week, Zyna and Peak will be joining forces to create the single largest gaming company in the world!

Both companies have some of the most popular IPhone games out there to date including Words with Friends, Toon Blast, and Toy Blast.

With both companies together be prepared for many new and exciting games!