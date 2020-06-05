Protesters arrested during rallies against Anti-Terrorism Act in the Philippines

Protesters gather in Cebu, the Philippines, this morning (June 5) to show their anger towards a proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill.

Critics claim that the controversial new legislation would erode legal protections and permit government crackdowns on groups and individuals labeled terrorists.

Several arrested were made during the rallies with police demanding to see quarantine passes from those in attendance.

According to the state-run Philippine News Agency (PNA), the House of Representatives approved the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 on its third reading.

Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said: ''The Anti-Terrorism Act is a human rights disaster in the making.

''The law will open the door to arbitrary arrests and long prison sentences for people or representatives of organizations that have displeased the president.''