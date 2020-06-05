Covid update: New Unlock rules; India's $15mn vow; Delhi not testing enough?

From the Union government announcing new guidelines for reopening of hotels, restaurants and places of worship, to India pledging $15 million at the Global Vaccine Summit - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state due to the pandemic, crossed the 77,000-mark regarding total infections.

The Union government expressed concern over 'low testing' and rising Covid cases in the national capital.

Meanwhile, China allowed limited operation of US flights in the country, a day after USA's Donald Trump administration had blocked 4 Chinese airlines in a tit-for-tat move.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.