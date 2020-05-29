Global  

Al Sharpton Announces New March on Washington Reverend Al Sharpton shared the news during a memorial service for George Floyd on Thursday.

The march, set to take place on August 28, will be led by the families of black people killed by police, including George Floyd's family.

Al Sharpton, via George Floyd eulogy The reverend added that the march will get "us ready to vote, not just for who's going to be in the White House, but the statehouse and the city councils.” The march will mark the 57th anniversary of the historic demonstration for civil rights led by Martin Luther King Jr.

