Al Sharpton Announces
New March on Washington Reverend Al Sharpton shared the
news during a memorial service
for George Floyd on Thursday.
The march, set to take place on August 28,
will be led by the families of black people
killed by police, including George Floyd's family.
Al Sharpton, via
George Floyd eulogy The reverend added that the march will get
"us ready to vote, not just for who's going to be in the
White House, but the statehouse and the city councils.” The march will mark the 57th anniversary
of the historic demonstration for civil rights
led by Martin Luther King Jr.