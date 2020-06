Kristen Doute On Sharing Personal Stories In New Book 'He's Making Me Crazy'

If you're a fan of "Vanderpump Rules", you know Kristen Doute and all about her relationship drama.

Now, she's doing a deep dive into her past in her new book, 'He's Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It', telling ET Canada digital reporter Graeme O'Neil why she decided not to shy away from sharing her own personal experience with sexual assault.