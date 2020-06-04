The body collectors of Brazil
Brazil has become an epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic and ordinary people are taking on extraordinary roles to help their cities cope.
Armando Correa BBC News - Coronavirus: The body collectors of Brazil https://t.co/pTR7Sd2tOZ 2 days ago
Carrie Watts @SalMoanella1 @SenKamalaHarris You might want to tell the body collectors in Brazil that it’s all just a hoax...
https://t.co/i216ty7xwi 3 days ago
Christine Oliveira BBC News - The body collectors of Brazil
https://t.co/qAcCg2P7Q7 3 days ago
Steve Roberts More BBC rubbish. Shabby journalism.....
Coronavirus: The body collectors of Brazil https://t.co/MmIjMpItD3 4 days ago
Kingsley Omose The ostrich treats her young harshly, as if they were not hers; she cares not that her labor was in vain, for God d… https://t.co/3j1ismfEHu 4 days ago
Armando Z.M. BBC News - Coronavirus: The body collectors of Brazil https://t.co/FH641z5my2 4 days ago
Fabian Koss Coronavirus: The body collectors of Brazil https://t.co/lSc8aendTA 5 days ago
ELENA CICCOZZI BBC News - #Coronavirus #Pandemic in full strength in Brazil: The body collectors of #Brazil https://t.co/Jsp9OC14OC 5 days ago