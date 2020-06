Cyclone Nisarga: CM Uddhav visits Raigad, announces 100 cr immediate relief

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Cyclone Nisarga hit Raigad district and took stock of the situation.

He also announced an immediate relief of Rs 100 crore for the region.

A final relief package will be announced after all assessments are complete.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by ministers Aaditya Thackeray, Aslam Shaikh and some top officials.

