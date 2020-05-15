Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I've lost my wife!' Rod Stewart's 'Strictly' jealousy
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:04s - Published
'I've lost my wife!' Rod Stewart's 'Strictly' jealousy

'I've lost my wife!' Rod Stewart's 'Strictly' jealousy

Penny Lancaster has revealed that her husband, Sir Rod Stewart, was jealous when she competed on 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2007 and spent hours dancing with another man.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

lost_mccynic

Coffin Dodging Surrender Monkey @RadioFreeTom Right. I'm drunk on Brandy, in Scotland, listening to Rod Stewart on youtube who has turned into Dyla… https://t.co/P710Bhplrq 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Rod Stewart: Penny Lancaster is 'everything' to me [Video]

Sir Rod Stewart: Penny Lancaster is 'everything' to me

Sir Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster is "everything" to him and he is surprised she "kept him around for 20 years".

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:52Published
Rod Stewart wants Rhys Ifans to play him in biopic [Video]

Rod Stewart wants Rhys Ifans to play him in biopic

Rod Stewart is keen to see actor Rhys Ifans play him in a biopic.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:49Published
Sir Rod Stewart wants a biopic like pal Elton John [Video]

Sir Rod Stewart wants a biopic like pal Elton John

Sir Rod Stewart wants to make a film about his life and believes that Rhys Ifans would be the perfect actor to play him on screen.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:00Published