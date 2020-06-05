Global  

Doug Gottlieb: The Dolphins shouldn't rush things with Tua Tagovailoa
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:36s - Published
Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians recently praised Tua Tagovailoa and said if he was healthy, the Miami Dolphins should start him.

Hear why Doug Gottlieb thinks the Dolphins shouldn't rush Tua and should start him when he's ready.

