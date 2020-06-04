Global  

Yet Another Actress Shades Lea Michele

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Yet Another Actress Shades Lea Michele

Yet Another Actress Shades Lea Michele

Actress Monica Moskatow has revealed a horrible incident thanks to diva Lea Michele.

According to US magazine, Moskatow took to Instagram and posted the story on Michele's page.

Moskatow revealed that in September 2009 she was hired to work at the premiere party for Glee at a high school.

"They hired lookalikes of the shows characters to perform at the party.

I was the Rachel Berry lookalike.” "Lea came searching for me.

When she saw me she said, ‘oh my god!

Could they have picked someone uglier!’” Moskatow says actor Cory Monteith “saw the look on my face and said, ‘don’t listen to her she’s just jealous, you’re beautiful.’”

