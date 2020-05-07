Global  

What You Need to Know About the Stimulus Package
What You Need to Know About the Stimulus Package

What You Need to Know About the Stimulus Package

What do you need to know about the stimulus package?

The coronavirus stimulus package gives people financial relief with an economic impact payment based on information gathered by the IRS from your 2019 or 2018 income tax returns.

If you're not required to file taxes, the free TurboTax Stimulus Registration product can help you easily submit your information to the IRS.

Watch this TurboTax Support video guide to learn more.

The coronavirus stimulus package gives people financial relief with a payment based on your adjusted gross income, filing status, and number of child dependents.

The IRS will gather this information from your 2019 or 2018 returns.

If you aren't required to file a tax return, you can use the free TurboTax Stimulus Registration product to submit your info to the IRS to receive your payment.

Go to turbotax.intuit.com/stimulus-check and sign in or create an account.

Follow the prompts and fill out your information to register for the stimulus payment.

When you get to the end, you'll have the option to receive it through direct deposit or by check.

For more answers to your questions, visit TurboTax.com/support.





