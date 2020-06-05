Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Remembering Prince (Sunday, June 7)
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Remembering Prince (Sunday, June 7)

Remembering Prince (Sunday, June 7)

Remembering Prince Prince Rogers Nelson was born on June 7, 1958, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The singer released his debut album, 'For You,' in 1978.

Prince’s continued success solidified his sound, which blended funk, dance and rock.

He made his film debut in 'Purple Rain,' and released a soundtrack album with the same name.

It spent 24 consecutive weeks at No.

1 on the 'Billboard' 200.

His final album was 'Hit n Run Phase Two.'

Prince later died of an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016.

Prince was known for his eclectic style.

Throughout his career, he won Grammys, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.

Prince had a total of 16 platinum albums. He was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

His estate released a posthumous album, 'Piano and a Microphone 1983.'

Happy Birthday, Prince!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Prince's Estate Honors His 62nd Birthday With a Powerful & Timely Handwritten Message

Prince‘s estate is honoring what would have been the music icon’s 62nd birthday on Sunday (June...
Just Jared - Published

Jordan- Three COVID-19 patients in ICU at Prince Hamza hospital

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, June 14 (Petra) -- Director of the Prince Hamzah Hospital, Abdul...
MENAFN.com - Published

Jordan- CPF announces June deadline for Arab Youth Hackathon

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) on Sunday...
MENAFN.com - Published



Tweets about this