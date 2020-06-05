Toronto Police Chief Takes A Knee During Protest

Police chief defends protest tactics after statue torn down



Bristol’s police chief has defended his officers for not intervening to stop protesters pulling down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 7 hours ago

Protest at US Consulate in Cape Town to honour George Floyd and Collins Khosa



The EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters), South Africa's third largest political party, protested at the US Consulate in Cape Town. They protested police brutality and in honour of George Floyd and Collins.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:10 Published 12 hours ago