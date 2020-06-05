Toronto Police Chief Takes A Knee During Protest
Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders says his officers support peaceful protest, but critics on Twitter aren't swayed by the gesture.
Police chief defends protest tactics after statue torn downBristol’s police chief has defended his officers for not intervening to stop protesters pulling down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston.
Protest at US Consulate in Cape Town to honour George Floyd and Collins KhosaThe EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters), South Africa's third largest political party, protested at the US Consulate in Cape Town. They protested police brutality and in honour of George Floyd and Collins..
Thousands of protesters take a moment of silence in memory of George FloydThousands of protesters marched to City Park and took a knee for a moment of silence in memory of George Floyd.