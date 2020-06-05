SCHOOL BALLOT CONFUSION

Late.....some still haven't aiv, and some went to the wrong homes.

School districts and somevotersy issues surrounding the printing and sending of absentee ballots, which is how next week's election is being conducted.

Newschannel 2's joleen ferris reports.

As if there weren't enough major issues happening in 2020, y can now add school board election ballots to the fray... .

None 2:20 "they had sent us some information that there was some supply shortages throughout the state and aoa coe company itself, so we hado wait for some clearanceoour bal" some holland patent voters were on social media, frantically inquiring about ballots the've not yet received, as the deadline for the district to have them draws perilously close.

But the superintendent is confident everyone will have a ballot in time 2:55 "things dropped to us in the mail today and tomorrow should get to us by tuesday, 5:00 the deadline.

There's also drop off at the holland patent post office up until they close on tuesday, we'll have in time" or, you could bring your ballot right to holland patent's district offices, where they have secured receptacles outside nat 6:02 "they're obviously under a canopy, we have cameras on them and they're also secured to the building so they can't be taken and they're locked" among those in the district who say they've not yet received their ballots, school board candidate, david julian :58 "we haven't got our ballots now.

Some people goawayu kn, people are onacationand allt their ballots, they're not gonna be able to vote" in the westmoreland district, some voters received ballots for another district.

A message on their website tells voters if that happens, to call the district clerk for a westmoreland ballot.

Senator james tedisco, who represents part of herkimer county, has asked the governor to extend the tuesday deadline for school districts to receive ballots, by one week 6:07 "both sideothe aisle rignow are.

One more week.

What damage could it possibly do?"

The governor, during his daily coronavirus briefing today, said he'll make a decision on sunday.

Jf, nc 2.

