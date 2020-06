Dolphins In The Louisiana Bayou Keep Dying

Barataria Bay is a marshy jewel in the heart of the vast Louisiana bayou.

Its unparalleled natural ecosystem was once a hideout for smugglers and malcontents like Jean Lafitte, who ruled the labyrinth of marshlands and estuaries.

By the early 20th century, oil and gas had taken over the marshlands, and levees reined in the mighty Mississippi River and redirected it toward the Gulf of Mexico.