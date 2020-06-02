Trudeau takes a knee at anti-racism rally

Trudeau, wearing a black mask and surrounded by bodyguards, made a surprise appearance at the "No justice = No peace" rally shortly after it began.
Trudeau took a knee alongside other protesters, a gesture used to protest against police brutality and the treatment of African-Americans by police.
Afterward, several people thanked Trudeau for kneeling.
Trudeau did not speak at the rally, but listened to the speeches, after which the protesters began a march to the U.S. Embassy and the prime minister returned to his office.