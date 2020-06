DWYM: Out of work? Ask about free medicine Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:54s - Published 2 days ago DWYM: Out of work? Ask about free medicine Experts say there are multiple ways to find prescription drugs at reduced rates during the pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ARE YOU OUT OFWORK....OR WORKING REDUCEDHOURS? IF YOU







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources DWYM: Amazon Prime Two Day Delivery



Remembery why you joined Amazon Prime? For free two-day delivery in most cases. Those days are gone and some Prime Members are asking: Why are we still paying? Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:09 Published on May 12, 2020