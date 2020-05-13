In The Dark S02E09 How to Succeed in Business Without Really Dying

Global  

Duration: 00:21s
In The Dark 2x09 "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Dying" Season 2 Episode 9 Promo trailer HD - FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS - When Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Felix (Morgan Krantz) concoct a new plan to destroy Nia (guest star Nicki Micheaux), Murphy’s friendship with Josh (Theodore Bhat) proves to be more beneficial than she expected.

In need of some space from Murphy, Jess (Brooke Markham) makes a bold move with Sterling (guest star Natalie Liconti).

Dean (Rich Sommer) runs into issues at work, and Max (Casey Deidrick) gets an unexpected visitor.

Clara Aranovich directed the episode written by Anna Fisher (#209).

Original airdate 6/11/2020.

Cast: Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham, Rich Sommer, Kathleen York

