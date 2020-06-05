OKOLONA COLLEGE RESTORATION PROJECT

Mississippi Minority Farmers Alliance ( MMFA ) in partnership with Local Sections of the National Council of Negro Women of Mississippi breathe new life into Okolona College.

Okolona college, also known as okolona industrial school and okolona normal industrial school was established as a school for african americans in okolona.

It was added to the national register of historical places on august 9, 2002.

The school was founded in 1902 by dr. wallace a.

Battle and closed its doors in 1965.

This is phase one of many phases to come just the identification we will mark the buildings locations of the buildings along with the community help there are those who attended the school that are still here we are determine to resurrect this property by all mean necessary.

Two campus buildings along with a gazebo are the only remaining structures.

