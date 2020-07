Cardi B Teases New Music, Lil Nas X Reveals Why He Denied Being a Nicki Minaj Fan & More Music News | Billboard News



Cardi B aims for a comeback with a new album and Lil Nas X explains why he never admitted he was a Nick Minaj fan. Plus, which single will be crowned song of the summer? Credit: Billboard News Duration: 02:18 Published 2 weeks ago

6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj Team Up for New Collab, Lizzo Shuts Down Body Shamers & More Music News | Billboard News



6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj are teaming up again, Lizzo shuts down body shamers in new TikTok video and the 'America's Got Talent' Golden Buzzer performance you have to watch now! Credit: Billboard News Duration: 02:39 Published 3 weeks ago