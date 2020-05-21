The Elfkins Baking a Difference Film - Behind the Scenes with Art Director Heiko Hentschel

The Elfkins Baking a Difference movie - Behind the Scenes with the Art Director - For more than 200 years, the Elfkins have been living under ground, hiding from the upper world and avoiding any interaction with the “ungrateful and mean” human beings.

But one day, the vivid Elfkin girl Helvi cannot bear the lack of space and individual fulfillment any longer.

Together with two companions, the Elfkin boys Kipp and Butz, she climbs up to the earth‘s surface to find her fate.

After hilarious adventures, Helvi‘s growing friendship with the initially grumpy pastry chef Theo will remind her and all the other Elfkins of their true purpose in life: helping others!

Director: Ute von Münchow-Pohl Producer: Dirk Beinhold Script: Jan Strathmann Stars: Jella Haase, Louis Hofmann, Leon Seidel Cast Jella Haase as Helvi (voice) Louis Hofmann as Kipp (voice) Leon Seidel as Butz (voice) Detlef Bierstedt as Theo (voice) Elke Heidenreich as Vendla (voice)