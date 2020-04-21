A day... speaking of high school sports.....this time of year is normally very busy for our local athletes and teams, with all sports in their postseason tournaments.... but this spring the coronavirus cancelled everything, leaving not only a emptiness for players but for another group of people... < empty diamonds and locked gates have been a common site this spring at high schools.

Its something that's been tough for athletes and for those who umpire their games.

"23-years in baseball."

"first time in 37-years i have not umpired softball."

"i miss it just as bad as they do.

"weird feeling not to have any sports going on right now."

There's such a void for these umps right now, they'd even welcome a rowdy fan ... "i'd love to have parents yelling at me.

Empitness you feel inside your gut."

For these two and many umps, working games has also allowed them to see so many youngsters grow up before their eyes.

"kids is what you miss most of all.

Get to see these kids from time five-six years old until they graduate high school."

""miss the fact the kids weren' able to get out on field and play, work their talents."

Clausen and higgens can't wait to see athletes talents again and be able to say some of their favorites words!

"play ball" "play ball".> ?

