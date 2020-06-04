LAC talks: Military commanders of India-China meet to defuse border tension | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:43s - Published 1 day ago LAC talks: Military commanders of India-China meet to defuse border tension | Oneindia News The commanders of India and China’s militaries talk today in an effort to resolve the tense situation along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh; With 9,887 fresh cases, the Covid-19 tally in India on Saturday rose to 236,657 with as many as 6,642 fatalities; The transmission rate of the Covid-19 has been going down steadily despite India opening up after 2 months of lockdown; Former US Vice President Joe Biden has formally become the Democratic presidential nominee to run for the White House against President Donald Trump and more news. #IndiaCoronavirus #Covid19 0

Ahead of border talks, Chinese mouthpiece warns India against US, asserts Beijing won't give up 'any inch of territory' Ahead of talks between military commanders of India and China to resolve the standoff along the Line...

