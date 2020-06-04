LAC talks: Military commanders of India-China meet to defuse border tension | Oneindia News

The commanders of India and China’s militaries talk today in an effort to resolve the tense situation along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh; With 9,887 fresh cases, the Covid-19 tally in India on Saturday rose to 236,657 with as many as 6,642 fatalities; The transmission rate of the Covid-19 has been going down steadily despite India opening up after 2 months of lockdown; Former US Vice President Joe Biden has formally become the Democratic presidential nominee to run for the White House against President Donald Trump and more news.
#IndiaCoronavirus #Covid19