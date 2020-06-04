Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LAC talks: Military commanders of India-China meet to defuse border tension | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:43s - Published
LAC talks: Military commanders of India-China meet to defuse border tension | Oneindia News

LAC talks: Military commanders of India-China meet to defuse border tension | Oneindia News

The commanders of India and China’s militaries talk today in an effort to resolve the tense situation along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh; With 9,887 fresh cases, the Covid-19 tally in India on Saturday rose to 236,657 with as many as 6,642 fatalities; The transmission rate of the Covid-19 has been going down steadily despite India opening up after 2 months of lockdown; Former US Vice President Joe Biden has formally become the Democratic presidential nominee to run for the White House against President Donald Trump and more news.

#IndiaCoronavirus #Covid19

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Ahead of border talks, Chinese mouthpiece warns India against US, asserts Beijing won't give up 'any inch of territory'

Ahead of talks between military commanders of India and China to resolve the standoff along the Line...
IndiaTimes - Published



Tweets about this

ZahrulHaque2

Zahrul Haque RT @bsindia: India and China discussed the issue of heavy build-up of troops by the People's Liberation Army along the Line of Actual Contr… 4 minutes ago

syyed8896

عمّار صدّیقی Ammar Siddiqui RT @TheQuint: A day after the meeting between military commanders of India and China to mitigate the border standoff, the Ministry of Exter… 5 minutes ago

TheQuint

The Quint A day after the meeting between military commanders of India and China to mitigate the border standoff, the Ministr… https://t.co/SJV4TEDaVV 6 minutes ago

bsindia

Business Standard India and China discussed the issue of heavy build-up of troops by the People's Liberation Army along the Line of A… https://t.co/5f3IG9X1zV 7 minutes ago

iPankajKhanna

Pankaj Khanna Official statement from MEA on the talks between India-China military commanders held yesterday. It appears there i… https://t.co/mVp2gCZB6L 25 minutes ago

faith6357

Rakesh Mehta Talks over between commanders of India, China https://t.co/yYf5S6wv88 34 minutes ago

paulagent

Paul RT @SushantSin: Marathon meeting between Indian and Chinese military commanders at Chushul but no word from govt suggests that a major brea… 38 minutes ago

raizooi

Piyush Singh RT @SushantSin: The crucial meeting between military commanders of India and China ended up “inconclusively” https://t.co/UG0xSQF0H6 39 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

India Covid-19 infections crossed Italy's tally making it the 6th worst-hit nation | Oneindia News [Video]

India Covid-19 infections crossed Italy's tally making it the 6th worst-hit nation | Oneindia News

The Indian Army said India and China continues to engage through all channels over the LAC dispute on a day Lt General Harinder Singh met his Chinese counterpart at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:21Published
Vijay Mallya may not be extradietd to India soon, another legal hurdle in way | Oneindia News [Video]

Vijay Mallya may not be extradietd to India soon, another legal hurdle in way | Oneindia News

The UK High Commission spokesperson said that business tycoon Vijay Mallya's extradition to India would not be possible unless a "further legal issue" is resolved; The Supreme Court reserved its..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:22Published
India Covid-19 positive cases cross 9,000 in single day for the first time | Oneindia News [Video]

India Covid-19 positive cases cross 9,000 in single day for the first time | Oneindia News

The World Health Organisation has decided to resume the hydroxychloroquine trials in an effort to find a treatment for Covid-19, after suspending the trials before; Every person arriving in Delhi by..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:22Published