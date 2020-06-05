Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank coronavirus volunteers

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have marked Volunteers ' Week by speaking to volunteers in different parts of the UK to thank them for the support that they provide to their communities.

On Wednesday (June 3), Their Royal Highnesses called volunteers from two organizations that rely on their volunteer networks to help run and support their services: Conscious Youth which is based in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, and Machynlleth Community Corona Response in Powys, Wales.

Conscious Youth was founded in 2016 in order to enhance the emotional resilience of young people in Kirklees through innovative projects, programmes, and events, which are planned and led by young.

Their Royal Highnesses also spoke with volunteers from the Machynlleth Community Corona Response (MCCR), one of the many mutual aid groups that have sprung up across the country in recent months to provide local support to those in need.

They met Lynda, a 91-year old who reached out to the MCCR for support and Sadie, the volunteer who has helped Lynda while she has been self-isolating.

Over the past few weeks, The Duke and Duchess have been playing their own part in the national volunteering effort.

The Duke has been volunteering for Shout85258, the UK's first 24/7 crisis text line which was launched in May 2019.