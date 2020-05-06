Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Doctor brings testing to Philadelphia neighborhoods
Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Doctor brings testing to Philadelphia neighborhoods

Doctor brings testing to Philadelphia neighborhoods

Dr. Ala Stanford saw a hole in Philadelphia's testing strategy where people in neighborhoods were having trouble accessing testing.

She started the Black Doctors COVID19 consortium to bring testing directly to the people.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Watch full episodes of More In Common online at ABC.

Stream Doctor brings testing to Philadelphia neighborhoods instantly.





Tweets about this

KaroleCollier

Karole Collier RT @alastanford: HOMETOWN HEROES: Doctor brings COVID-19 testing to Philadelphia neighborhoods https://t.co/pc0kzrVjXH via @6abc 1 week ago

alastanford

Ala Stanford MD HOMETOWN HEROES: Doctor brings COVID-19 testing to Philadelphia neighborhoods https://t.co/pc0kzrVjXH via @6abc 1 week ago

KareemEThomas

MY LIFE MATTERS! RT @selmekki: HOMETOWN HEROES: Doctor brings COVID-19 testing to Philadelphia neighborhoods https://t.co/zYGXcAz5cs via @6abc 1 week ago

selmekki

Sharif El-Mekki HOMETOWN HEROES: Doctor brings COVID-19 testing to Philadelphia neighborhoods https://t.co/zYGXcAz5cs via @6abc 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rite Aid To Start Testing Adults Not Showing COVID-19 Symptoms [Video]

Rite Aid To Start Testing Adults Not Showing COVID-19 Symptoms

Rite Aid is expanding its coronavirus testing by opening a 46 additional no-charge testing sites beginning next week. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:33Published
AFC Urgent Care In Havertown Taking Patients For Antibody Testing [Video]

AFC Urgent Care In Havertown Taking Patients For Antibody Testing

The test is a simple blood test, the facility says.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:16Published