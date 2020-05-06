Doctor brings testing to Philadelphia neighborhoods
Dr. Ala Stanford saw a hole in Philadelphia's testing strategy where people in neighborhoods were having trouble accessing testing.
She started the Black Doctors COVID19 consortium to bring testing directly to the people.
Watch full episodes of More In Common online at ABC.
Stream Doctor brings testing to Philadelphia neighborhoods instantly.
Karole Collier RT @alastanford: HOMETOWN HEROES: Doctor brings COVID-19 testing to Philadelphia neighborhoods https://t.co/pc0kzrVjXH via @6abc 1 week ago
Ala Stanford MD HOMETOWN HEROES: Doctor brings COVID-19 testing to Philadelphia neighborhoods https://t.co/pc0kzrVjXH via @6abc 1 week ago
MY LIFE MATTERS! RT @selmekki: HOMETOWN HEROES: Doctor brings COVID-19 testing to Philadelphia neighborhoods https://t.co/zYGXcAz5cs via @6abc 1 week ago
Sharif El-Mekki HOMETOWN HEROES: Doctor brings COVID-19 testing to Philadelphia neighborhoods https://t.co/zYGXcAz5cs via @6abc 1 week ago
Rite Aid To Start Testing Adults Not Showing COVID-19 SymptomsRite Aid is expanding its coronavirus testing by opening a 46 additional no-charge testing sites beginning next week. Katie Johnston reports.
AFC Urgent Care In Havertown Taking Patients For Antibody TestingThe test is a simple blood test, the facility says.