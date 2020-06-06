Culinary couple creates 'pizza speakeasy' to support out-of-work employees

For restaurants, staying afloat right now is taking a lot of re-inventing and a ton of creativity.

A popular Philadelphia culinary couple is doing just that with a fresh, delicious take on the whole "work from home" concept.

Joe and Angela Cicala recently opened their namesake restaurant, Cicala, a dream space at the newly renovated Divine Lorraine in Philadelphia.

From their South Philadelphia backyard, the Cicalas are running a pizza pop-up shop, taking people through their back alley to pick up the pizza.

The couple just opened Cicala at the Divine Lorraine in November, a massive renovation that they poured their hearts and careers into.

Four months later, they had to lay off everyone.

Home for a few...