'This is a real turning point for racial equality' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:23s - Published 2 weeks ago 'This is a real turning point for racial equality' Nigel Reo-Coker and Darren Bent are encouraged by the protests in the wake of George Floyd's death and believe this could be a turning point in the fight for racial equality. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this