Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Hemsworth's workout routine

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Chris Hemsworth's workout routine

Chris Hemsworth's workout routine

Chris Hemsworth prefers to bulk up rather than do cardio and he particularly loves working on his arms.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Chris Hemsworth's workout routine! #ChrisHemsworth #LukeZhocci https://t.co/g3XYC2K6hE 2 days ago

TODAYonline

TODAY Personal Trainer Reveals Chris Hemsworth's Workout Routine: He Is "An Arms Guy" https://t.co/0LZVDdp2kc https://t.co/I9Zmi1yUYV 3 days ago

TODAYonline

TODAY Personal Trainer Reveals Chris Hemsworth Workout Routine: He Is "An Arms Guy" https://t.co/v7JjzZYYuI https://t.co/tuNa36iGea 3 days ago

getbuks

Lesdianto Have you found yourself wondering how Chris Hemsworth, stays in top shape? Read on to learn all of Chris Hemsworth'… https://t.co/MpgO4nWbuH 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Hemsworth highlights Australia's Reconciliation Week [Video]

Chris Hemsworth highlights Australia's Reconciliation Week

Action man Chris Hemsworth has marked Australia's Reconciliation Week by pledging his support to the First Nations people.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:52Published
Chris Hemsworth invites Manchester bombing survivor to Thor premiere [Video]

Chris Hemsworth invites Manchester bombing survivor to Thor premiere

'Thor' star Chris Hemsworth has invited a survivor of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing to walk down the red carpet with him at the next 'Thor' premiere in London.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:33Published
Elsa Pataky competes with husband Chris Hemsworth during workouts [Video]

Elsa Pataky competes with husband Chris Hemsworth during workouts

Elsa Pataky competes with her "perfectionist" husband Chris Hemsworth during their intense workouts.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:43Published