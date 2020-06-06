Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prado museum reopens in Madrid
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Prado museum reopens in Madrid

Prado museum reopens in Madrid

The Prado museum in Madrid, Spain, is one of Europe's top tourist attractions reopening this weekend for the first time since coronavirus restrictions were imposed in March.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

jmarine

jmarine COVID-19: RECOVERY: Prado Museum Reopens © Jack Abuin/ZUMA Wire June 6, 2020, Madrid, Madrid, Spain: The Presi… https://t.co/82d5myPTTJ 2 days ago

glynmoody

Glyn Moody RT @SCMPNews: Madrid’s Prado museum reopens with a post-virus exhibition, small groups, masks, health checks and intimate viewings of the p… 5 days ago

SCMPNews

SCMP News Madrid’s Prado museum reopens with a post-virus exhibition, small groups, masks, health checks and intimate viewing… https://t.co/grwKn060m3 5 days ago

wildner_claudia

Cláudia 💗💜💞 RT @CGTNEurope: The latest COVID-19 news from across Europe as: #Poland extend ban on international flights to 16 June #WHO urge people t… 1 week ago

carol_weston

Carol Weston Something to celebrate: The #Prado reopens. “A moment of almost-total silence contemplating #Velazquez’s Las Menina… https://t.co/JGBWz3suem 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Prado and Versailles among Europe's museums to re-open but with restrictions [Video]

Prado and Versailles among Europe's museums to re-open but with restrictions

Prado and Versailles among Europe's museums to re-open but with restrictions

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:04Published