George Floyd's Brother Remembers 'Gentle Giant'

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:39s - Published
George Floyd's brother speaks about his memory, looking up to him, and cheering him on at his sports games (1:39).

WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - June 6, 2020

arjununcle

arjun ram srivatsa RT @pitchfork: "I see a lot of myself influenced by [George Floyd], because I never had a big brother. People like him were my big brothers… 1 hour ago

mauayako

Miss Habesha RT @ABC: "It's crazy—all these people came to see my brother. That's amazing to me, that he touched so many people's hearts. Because he's b… 18 hours ago

DonnaPrassede

Walta Rossi George Floyd's Brother Remembers 'Gentle Giant' https://t.co/9JVkXu2mKZ 18 hours ago

alexkapelman

Alex Kapelman "He was a big brother to a lot of people. He was a peacemaker. A mentor. Just a positive vibes-type person. A real… https://t.co/NmOztJdyb3 2 days ago

pitchfork

Pitchfork "I see a lot of myself influenced by [George Floyd], because I never had a big brother. People like him were my big… https://t.co/zTrdvSb2nE 2 days ago

sb_msalmeronb

Mariana SB RT @InactionNever: "It's crazy—all these people came to see my brother. That's amazing to me, that he touched so many people's hearts. Beca… 2 days ago

Candi12301

Candice RT @TODAYshow: “Can you all please say his name? - Rodney Floyd remembers his big brother, George Floyd. https://t.co/lWc1kNG8eN 2 days ago


