Boxer Joshua leads Black Lives Matter march in hometown

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua marching in Watford as part of protests sparked by death of George Floyd in U.S.

VARIOUS STILLS OF JOSHUA AT MARCH STORY: World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua joined a Black Lives Matter march in his hometown of Watford on Saturday (June 6).

Joshua, the current WBA, WBO and IBF champion took part in the anti-racism demonstration sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis after a police officer detaining him knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as fellow officers stood by.

The British fighter wore a Black Lives Matter shirt as he walked at the head of the march on crutches following a leg injury sustained during training.

People attending the march appeared not to be practising social distancing despite the threat of coronavirus and British Interior minister Priti Patel urging people not to protest in view of the pandemic, which has killed more people in Britain than anywhere else in the world outside the U.S. (Production: Paul Childs, George Negas, Aiden Nulty)