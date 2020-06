Trucks Tug of War to See Who is More Powerful

Occurred on December 20, 2016 / Warrnambool, Victoria, Australia Info from Licensor: Video is the result of a never-ending argument on who owned the better more powerful truck between my two friends.

These models of trucks are supposed to be identical in performance only with different badges.

As you can see one mate is so confident with how he is performing he steps out of his truck to take a look to see if the other is actually having a fair go.