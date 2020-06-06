Assam HSLC Result: SEBA declares class 10th result, Dhritiraj Kalita tops exam

Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) declared the HSLC or class 10th result at 9 am on Saturday.

The result has been declared online on the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org.

A total of 64.80% students have passed the exam.

Pass percentage of boys is 66.93 while the pass percent of girls is 62.91.

A total of 3.48 lakh students including 163,999 boys and 184,747 girls had appeared for the Assam HSLC exam.

Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita of Padum Pukhuri High School in Darrang topped the results scoring 595 out of total 600 marks.

Alankrita Gautam Baruah of Salt Brook School, Dibrugarh came second with 594 marks.