Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Assam HSLC Result: SEBA declares class 10th result, Dhritiraj Kalita tops exam

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Assam HSLC Result: SEBA declares class 10th result, Dhritiraj Kalita tops exam

Assam HSLC Result: SEBA declares class 10th result, Dhritiraj Kalita tops exam

Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) declared the HSLC or class 10th result at 9 am on Saturday.

The result has been declared online on the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org.

A total of 64.80% students have passed the exam.

Pass percentage of boys is 66.93 while the pass percent of girls is 62.91.

A total of 3.48 lakh students including 163,999 boys and 184,747 girls had appeared for the Assam HSLC exam.

Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita of Padum Pukhuri High School in Darrang topped the results scoring 595 out of total 600 marks.

Alankrita Gautam Baruah of Salt Brook School, Dibrugarh came second with 594 marks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

SEBA Assam Class 10th result 2020: Dhritiraj Bastav tops exam, Nalabari best performing district


Indian Express - Published Also reported by •DNA




Tweets about this

deepdeb80569224

deep deb RT @deepdeb80569224: Sir, one girl named Bipasha Deb from assam she got her HSLC result yesterday and she got 1st division 2 latters percen… 13 hours ago

deepdeb80569224

deep deb Sir, one girl named Bipasha Deb from assam she got her HSLC result yesterday and she got 1st division 2 latters per… https://t.co/FkhbwS6gKq 13 hours ago

gopalb59

Gopal Bhardwaj RT @NANDANPRATIM: SEBA Assam HSLC Class 10th result 2020: Dhritiraj Bastav tops exam, Sivasagar best performing district with 83. 92 per ce… 2 days ago

STUDENTS_JUNGLE

Students Jungle Assam Board class 10 results today, check SEBA HSLC Result 2020 at https://t.co/SByGBPEd8X #Education_News https://t.co/DSB5eHppZo 2 days ago

BeingDevByahut

Dev Byahut RT @HimaDas8: Congratulations to all the students who got good marks in Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020 today. Best wishes to all of… 2 days ago

rimika_deka

Rimika Deka RT @j_o_n_n_y_smith: #Assam HSLC result declared. Congrats🏆🏆 who passed the exam. And don't get discouraged those who couldn't make it. Jus… 2 days ago

Palavanews

Palava News SEBA HSLC Result 2020: Websites to check result online - The Indian Express https://t.co/4kJIypiOd4 https://t.co/DEk76iuyhq 2 days ago

SarkariInfo3

Sarkari-Info Assam Board 10th result 2020 Check Online https://t.co/DZ1DKX8buu #seba #assam #sebaresult #result2020 https://t.co/kkRJhpslll 2 days ago