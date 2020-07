Lockdown lessons: BJP MP Ramcharan Bohra & family learn Sanskrit

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ramcharan Bohra is using the lockdown to learn Sanskrit.

Bohra, who represents Rajasthan's Jaipur in the Lok Sabha, has recruited Shastri Kosalendradas to teach him and his family.

Kosalendradas, who is an assistant professor at the Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University (JRRSU) in Jaipur, has been teaching the MP and his family the ancient language as well as Vedic literature.

